Under Armour is selling its first apparel made in the U.S.

Under Armour is selling its first U.S.-made collection of apparel, including women's sports bras and leggings made in Baltimore.

The apparel, dubbed "Arris Project," is being produced at UA Lighthouse, the brand's manufacturing and design center that opened last summer in Port Covington.

The sports bras and leggings are made with material designed to cut drying time in half and offer extra support, the company said.

The clothing, produced in an initial run of 2,000 pieces, is priced at $120 for the leggings and $50 for the bra. It's available as of today online at UA.com/arris-collection.

The UA Lighthouse, which opened in June, is Under Armour's first step in its local-for-local manufacturing initiative to bring production of clothing and footwear closer to where the brand's products are sold. The 35,000 facility in City Garage houses both design and production functions.

Under Armour CEO and founder Kevin Plank is among a group of 28 business leaders who are part of a manufacturing jobs initiative launched by President Donald Trump, the White House said Friday.

Under Armour is working with partner companies at Lighthouse to create a new model for manufacturing, using state-of-the-art equipment such as 3D printers that make sneakers, a full-body scanner that measures individuals for custom clothing and robotic machinery for more efficient production.

Company officials have said the idea is to modernize manufacturing in an apparel and shoe industry that still relies on 100-year-old technology.

