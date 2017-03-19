Historic farm on Broadneck Peninsula sells for over $6 million

An historic farm, listed for sale in late 2013 for $13.1 million, sold on February 27 for $6.045 million.

Though it is less than half the original asking price, which was reduced to $9.5 million in September 2016, the property at 4 South Winchester Road, adjacent to Atria Manresa on the Broadneck Peninsula, is the second most expensive sale on the Severn River since 2000 and the most expensive sale, so far, this year.

The most expensive sale was the property at 938 Old Country Road in Severna Park that sold for $6.75 million in 2014.

Another property on the Broadneck Peninsula, the Friary on the Severn, owned by Phillips Seafood CEO Steve Phillips, was originally listed at $32 million in 2012 and has dropped in asking price to $28.8 million.

The historic farm site which sold back in February and is known as Severn Side Farm, boasts 29 acres with 883 feet of waterfront. Its main house is 6,500 square feet with six bedrooms and 5 ½ bathrooms. The property includes a pool, gazebo, tennis court, an ancient smokehouse and a private pier and beach. It also includes a spectacular vista of downtown Annapolis, both bridges spanning the Severn River and is a prime viewing spot during Blue Angels exhibitions during Commissioning Week at the Naval Academy.

The former owner Frances Ruchman and her ex-husband Neal Ruchman purchased the house in April 1997 for $2.1 million. Frances Ruchman became the sole owner in April 2010.

Now 68, when the house was listed by Anne Harrington, a Coldwell Banker agent, Ms. Ruchman stated she handled much of the property's maintenance, including mowing the lawns and decorating the historic house. A graduate of Glen Burnie High School, she wanted to divide her time between Annapolis and Key West, Florida.

The house's history dates to the early 1800s when then landowner Charles Ridout gave his daughter Mary and her husband Jacob Winchester a 1,500-acre estate as a wedding gift. The site was part of that gift. The Winchesters built the main section of the house in the 1840s, other sections were added later. Though there have been renovations the wide plank flooring remains in many of the rooms which have nine-foot ceilings. On view in the former cookhouse, which is now a modern kitchen, are the original wood beams in the ceiling. Additions in the 1920s included a ballroom, a screened side porch and a suite of upstairs rooms.

The purchaser was represented by Steve Chapman of Champion Realty.

At the time of the 2013 listing, Ruchman noted the historic residence had not been built as a party house, "but it's the best party place," she said. "I can have 175 people inside. No sweat. Fifty people at a cocktail party can get lost in here."