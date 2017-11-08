Under Armour co-founder's Pennsylvania ranch is on the market for $13.5 million

Under Armour co-founder Kip Fulks’ getaway Pennsylvania ranch is on the market for $13.5 million.

Located near St. Marys in Elk County, North Fork Lodge includes views of rolling hills, lakes and wildlife. The 7,150-acre property is one of the largest in the state that’s owned by a private individual, according to the Hall and Hall listing.

“It was love at first sight,” Fulks told The Wall Street Journal. In 2007, Fulks and his wife paid about $7.8 million for the ranch, according to the WSJ article.

“You just don’t get pieces [of land] like that on the East Coast anymore,” he said.

Built in 1921, the stone lodge features historic stone buildings overlooking a lake in addition to a dining facility, ski chalet and accessory building. The facilities can comfortably accommodate between 30 to 38 people, according to the listing.

Nearby water resources include North Fork and West Creek streams with brook trout, the main lake and a bass pond. Surrounded by greenery, the property borders Elk State Forest and Pennsylvania State Game Lands, a hunting area, on three sides.

In addition to hunting, other amenities include skiing, sledding, fishing, boating, hiking, hunting, and trap and skeet shooting.

Last month, Under Armour announced that Fulks would be taking a sabbatical from the company. Officials didn’t provide details but said Fulks wasn’t leaving the Baltimore-based sports brand.

