5 Ocean City homes under $300K

This week, we found five affordable homes in Ocean City.
Some of these homes might sound like a series of listings on a high-priced, luxury real estate agent's agenda. But in reality, these homes are all listed for under $300,000.
In this weekly series, we'll spare you the Dream Homes and celebrity pads and show you some listings you can use — something a little bit more affordable.
Here's an editor's pick of some notable homes in the Baltimore metro area that you can get at a more affordable price than those featured in our Desirable Spaces series:
11609 Shipwreck Road
Price: $229,900
The skinny: This bay-front home includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms and new appliances. The balcony overlooks Assawoman Bay and some fantastic sunsets. And there is a large gathering deck and dock just outside.
1000 Coastal Highway
Price: $275,000
The skinny: A renovated and furnished beach-front condo includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms and 1,100 square feet. The property also includes indoor and outdoor pools, a tennis court and 24-hour security.
5 79th Street
Price: $295,000
The skinny: Known as ‘The Bounty,’ this two bedroom, two bath condo is in mid-town Ocean City. There’s a wrap-around deck with views of the ocean and sunset. The home features new hardwood floors and covered parking.
111 58th Street
Price: $219,900
The skinny: This two bedroom, two bathroom condo sits right off the bay and is convenient to many mid-town Ocean City destinations without being in the middle of the action. The home comes completely furnished.
12 120th Street
Price: $214,900
The skinny: This condo has two bedrooms and two baths with a balcony view of the ocean and private parking. Updates include new carpet and appliances.
