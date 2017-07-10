5 Ocean City homes under $300K

This week, we found five affordable homes in Ocean City.

Some of these homes might sound like a series of listings on a high-priced, luxury real estate agent's agenda. But in reality, these homes are all listed for under $300,000.

In this weekly series, we'll spare you the Dream Homes and celebrity pads and show you some listings you can use — something a little bit more affordable.

Here's an editor's pick of some notable homes in the Baltimore metro area that you can get at a more affordable price than those featured in our Desirable Spaces series:

Courtesy MRIS 11609 Shipwreck Road 11609 Shipwreck Road (Courtesy MRIS)

Price: $229,900

The skinny: This bay-front home includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms and new appliances. The balcony overlooks Assawoman Bay and some fantastic sunsets. And there is a large gathering deck and dock just outside.

Courtesy MRIS 1000 Coastal Highway 1000 Coastal Highway (Courtesy MRIS)

Price: $275,000

The skinny: A renovated and furnished beach-front condo includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms and 1,100 square feet. The property also includes indoor and outdoor pools, a tennis court and 24-hour security.

Courtesy MRIS 5 79th Street 5 79th Street (Courtesy MRIS)

Price: $295,000

The skinny: Known as ‘The Bounty,’ this two bedroom, two bath condo is in mid-town Ocean City. There’s a wrap-around deck with views of the ocean and sunset. The home features new hardwood floors and covered parking.

Courtesy MRIS 111 58th Street 111 58th Street (Courtesy MRIS)

Price: $219,900

The skinny: This two bedroom, two bathroom condo sits right off the bay and is convenient to many mid-town Ocean City destinations without being in the middle of the action. The home comes completely furnished.

Courtesy MRIS 12 120th Street 12 120th Street (Courtesy MRIS)

Price: $214,900

The skinny: This condo has two bedrooms and two baths with a balcony view of the ocean and private parking. Updates include new carpet and appliances.

—Have a home you think we should feature? Let us know.

Sign up for our At Home newsletter

—Twitter: @seanjwelsh

Email: sjwelsh@baltsun.com