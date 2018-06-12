Michael Phelps reportedly puts home in Arizona on the market

Michael Phelps appears to be looking for a new place to live and perhaps swim.

The most decorated Olympian in history has put his spacious home in Paradise Valley, Ariz., on the market, according to a report by TMZ. The 6,088-square-foot home that he bought for more than $2.5 million in 2016 is listed at an asking price of $4.125 million at Redfin.com.

Phelps’ agent Drew Johnson and his real estate agent Julie Pelle did not return requests for comment.

The five-bedroom, 6½-bathroom house sits on nearly an acre of land near Camelback Mountain and features four fireplaces, a storage room for 350 bottles of wine and of course a pool fit for an Olympian who won 23 gold medals.

Phelps was quoted in a Town & Country article in Aug. 2016 as describing the house surrounded by fruit trees.

“You go outside in our backyard and we have orange and tangerine and lemon and lime and peach and apple — all these different fruit trees growing in our backyard,” he said.

Phelps, who grew up in Baltimore, sold his townhouse in Canton for $960,000 in July 2016. The three-bedroom townhome on South Curley Street offered more than 5,000 square feet of living space, a rooftop terrace and a five-car garage.

Phelps and his wife, former Miss California USA Nicole Johnson, welcomed their second son Beckett on Feb. 12. Elder son Boomer recently celebrated his second birthday on May 5.

From Baltimore to Florida to California and between — view photos of celebrity homes.

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun