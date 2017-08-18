Home of notable architect goes on the market

A superb example of contemporary architecture is on the market in Monkton for $1.175 million.

This home at 3304 Hess Road was designed and lived in by a notable Baltimore architect, Leo D’Aleo, who is known for his work designing the Scarlett Place condominiums in Harbor East and other buildings in and around Baltimore.

This 4,800-square-foot, one-level house is built in the European style that features a courtyard atrium surrounded on four sides by the home with glass walls. The courtyard features bluestone walkways, a fish pond with a fountain, and a garden that was designed by landscape architect Blair Ferrand.

“The most intriguing part is that every room looks out at the garden,” said Maureen Lalley, co-listing agent for Hubble Bisbee of Long & Foster Real Estate.

Built in 2006, the home has an open concept made up of four sections that can be closed off or used as needed. From the front entryway to the left is a studio and office. This leads to the master bedroom, a full bath, and a dressing room with a custom-made closet.

Hometrack The house at 3304 Hess Road in Monkton is on more than 20 acres and includes a saltwater pool, The house at 3304 Hess Road in Monkton is on more than 20 acres and includes a saltwater pool, (Hometrack) (Hometrack)

The living area has vaulted ceilings, which can be found throughout the house, and gray carpeting. It is surrounded on both sides by walls of glass windows letting in the natural light. One side has views of a saltwater pool, and on the other side, the courtyard.

A fireplace is at the end of the room, which leads to a dining room featuring birch floors and similar views. This flows into the eat-in kitchen, also with birch floors, which features a Viking commercial-grade stove, stainless-steel appliances and custom maple cabinetry. This room also features granite countertops and a breakfast bar.

“I love the juxtaposition of the outside and the inside,” Lalley said. “There is something blooming all year round.”

The other four bedrooms are on the right side of the house and are carpeted. Each room has transom and eye-level windows allowing in the natural light. There are two full bathrooms that are shared with the bedrooms in this wing of the house.

Other features are a laundry room with washer and dryer, a utility room and a four-car garage.

The specs:

Address: 3304 Hess Road, Monkton 21111

Year built: 2006

Square footage: 4,800

Acreage: 20.17 acres

Taxes: $11,063

Listing agents: Karen Bisbee, co-listing agent, Maureen Lalley, Hubble Bisbee of Long & Foster Real Estate