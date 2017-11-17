A rare find on Historic Ellicott City's Main Street

A rare find is on the market in Historic Ellicott City for $349,000. This Colonial at 8469 Main St. was built in 1920.

Many original touches can be found in this three-story, one-bathroom home. It also packs a lot of curb appeal. The restored standing-seam metal roof, and a covered front porch with a painted beadboard ceiling that overlooks the street are just some of the features this house offers. Red-painted window and door frames, porch railings and cornices are also draws.

The front door opens to a with the original brick floor and exposed stone walls. The kitchen also has a pot-bellied stove, Formica countertops and light-colored cabinetry. Beamed ceilings are found throughout the home, and an adjacent utility room has a washer, dryer and some storage space.

HANDOUT The house features beamed ceilings, as well as original heart pine floors and exposed stone walls. The house features beamed ceilings, as well as original heart pine floors and exposed stone walls. (HANDOUT) (HANDOUT)

“This house offers the most requested features,” said Kimberly Kepnes, listing agent for Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. “Exposed stone walls, brick floors and beamed ceilings.”

The original curved staircase leads to the second-story living area. Restored heart pine floors are found on this and the third floor. To the right of the staircase is the master bedroom, which has orange painted wood floors ands a door that leads to a screened-in sleeping porch. This room has built-in shelves and a closet. The one and only bathroom for the house is on this floor off the hallway. The bathroom is quite small and has a shower/tub combo, a porcelain corner sink and mirror.

The third floor has a finished attic bedroom with a slanted roof, wood floors, a closet, and the original half-windows.

The house is selling as a double lot and has a private parking area that could be used to expand the house.

The specs

Address: 8469 Main St., Ellicott City 21042

Year built: 1920

Square footage: 1,174

Taxes: $2,523

Acreage: .049

Listing agent: Kimberly Kepnes, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage