Townhouse offers flexible living space

A red brick townhouse in the Fells Point neighborhood at 602 S. Patterson Park Ave. is on the market for $309,900.

Within walking distance of Patterson Park, Canton and Fells Point establishments, this four-story house offers adaptable space with a desirable location.

“It has a wonderful open living space,” said Jane Barton, listing agent for Berkshire Hathaway Homesale Realty. “There’s a lot of flexible space.”

The original hardwood floors can be found on the ground floor. The living room features two stained-glass windows, one above the front door and the other above the front window. The living room, dining room and kitchen are all part of an open floor plan, which gives the area a spacious feel.

The dining room features a built-in cabinet with shelves, track lighting and wainscoting. The kitchen has granite countertops, white cabinets and a window that lets in the sunlight. A stackable washer-dryer combo is located next to the oven and microwave.

Leading from the kitchen through a stairwell to the back of the house is a room with a full bathroom that could be a den or a bedroom. Barton said this feature is unusual for this type of home in the area.

HANDOUT Desirable spaces photo for property located at address: 602 South Patterson Park. $309,900. 4 beds, 2 full bath. 2.2024 sq feet Photos courtesy of the realtor, Berkshire Hathaway Homesale Realty

The second floor has two bedrooms, one in the front with built-in closets and one in the back of the house. A full bathroom is off the hallway and leads to the back bedroom. The third floor features two more bedrooms but no bathroom. The second and third floors are carpeted. The third-floor rooms do not have a bathroom. An outside entrance leads to the unfinished partial basement.

The best feature is the outside walled courtyard that is accessed by a back door from the first- floor stairwell. This area has a Trex deck and a pergola by a large tree in the back.

“It a cool urban secret garden,” said Barton.

The house also comes with a one-year lease on a parking spot that is located about half a block from the home.

The specs:

Address: 602 S. Patterson Park Ave., Baltimore 21231

Year built: 1920

Square footage: 2,024

Taxes: $4,801

Listing agent: Jane Barton, Berkshire Hathaway Homesale Realty