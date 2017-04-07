Poe family home in Owings Mills on the market for $1.15M

For those who appreciate history and stately homes, a Flemish bond patterned-red-brick Colonial is on the market in Owings Mills for $1.15 million.

Situated on 13 acres, this Greenspring Valley home has been in the famous Poe family for almost 70 years. The property is still owned by the widow of Edgar Poe III — apparently he didn't use the middle name — the great-great-great-nephew of the famous Baltimorean.

Three stories with Georgia heart pine wood floors lend charm and elegance throughout the house, along with 10-foot ceilings, solid plaster walls, transom windows with original leaded glass and French doors in almost every room.

Built in 1927 and graced with the moniker "Oakland," the tree-lined entrance leads to a grand entrance worthy of a movie set. The front foyer is wide and elegant with a gracious staircase that winds to the upper floors. To the right of the foyer is the living room with a white wood mantel gas-burning fireplace that is flanked by two French doors.

These doors lead to an enclosed brick sun porch with slate floors. Arched brick windows with a western exposure make it a perfect spot for sunset and nature watching. Another door off the living room leads to a paneled library with interior shutters and a wet bar.

On the opposite side of the living room, through another set of French doors is the formal dining room. Crown molding and a crystal chandelier give this room its elegant feel. Continuing through another set of French doors is a charming breakfast room. Hand-cut stone floors with small hand painted tiles of ravens scattered among the tiles lend an air of whimsy. A large arched window and screened French doors allow for fresh air and views of the expansive property.

The kitchen has a terra cotta tile floor and white cabinets. An electric range is built into the middle island. A back door leads to the outside.

The second story has arched framed doorways that lead to the three suites. Each suite has two bedrooms with a connecting bathroom. The bathroom in the master suite includes the original tub and a tile shower. The plumbing in the shower is situated on the outside of the shower tile, and features white ceramic handles, which gives this bathroom a unique feel.

The third story had been converted to an apartment and has an eat-in kitchen — perfect for out-of-town guests. It also features a full bath and four rooms that can be for living space or bedrooms.

A lower level also offers a two-bedroom apartment with a full bathroom. A separate laundry room is located here. Back in the day, this downstairs area was used as the original man cave where the gentlemen smoked cigars and played billiards.

The specs

Address: 416 Garrison Forest Road

Year built: 1927

Square footage: 6,625

Taxes: $7,253

Acreage: 13 acres

Listing agent: Linda Corbin, Monument Sotheby's International Realty