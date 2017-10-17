Charles Village 'Painted Lady' on market for $365,000

A “Painted Lady” is on the market in Charles Village for $365,000.

The townhouse at 3013 N. Calvert St. was built around 1911 and offers more than 3,000 square feet of living space. The five-bedroom, 3½-bathroom house was bought a few years ago by a family for their children, who were attending the Johns Hopkins University. Now, with a new coat of paint and some minor repairs, the house is ready for some new owners.

The house offers an open living plan and has the original oak veneer floors with mahogany banding throughout the house. The front door opens to a traditional small foyer with a curved arched doorway that flows into the living space.

A painted white brick fireplace — decorative only — is to the left of the staircase that leads to the upper two levels. White-painted radiators can be found on each floor. To the right of the foyer is the parlor, which looks out on Calvert Street and a cozy porch. The original pillars in the interior have been removed, which gives the home a spacious feel.

“It has a lot of character,” said Jakob Metz of The Metz Group of Berkshire Hathaway Homesale Realty. “The location is excellent — it’s close to Hopkins and one block from Eddie’s” on St. Paul Street.

An updated kitchen is in the back of the house and has access to the outside patio. The kitchen features maple cabinetry, solid oak floors and black granite countertops. A back staircase is in the rear of the kitchen and leads to the basement and the upstairs.

The large basement has been converted to a bedroom with a full bathroom with a shower, and it features built-in closets. A beamed ceiling with track lighting and a set of French doors that lets in the natural light brightens up this lower-level room.

The second level features a former bedroom that was opened up to make a family living area. This room has an exposed brick wall. To the right of this room is the front bedroom with a bay window, and a seat with storage underneath. A wall of windows overlooks the street and lets in a lot of natural light. A full bathroom with a shower is located in the hallway.

Another bedroom is located in the back of this level and has a door that leads to an outdoor deck that overlooks the patio. Both bedrooms have small closets, typical of houses from this time period.

The third floor has another two bedrooms in the same configuration as the second floor. The original closets are in both rooms, and the bedrooms share a full bathroom with a shower.

The outdoor area features a wood deck and planter boxes, as well as a small garden. A stone patio with a circular design leads to the back fence, behind which are two parking spots. When the fences are opened, another two cars can be fitted in.

The specs:

Address: 3013 N. Calvert St., Charles Village

Year built: 1911

Square footage: 3,000+

Taxes: $7,396

Listing agents: Jakob and Sharon Metz, The Metz Group, of Berkshire Hathaway Homesale Realty.