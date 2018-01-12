Ravens safety Tony Jefferson's Timonium home is for sale; Cal Ripken and Ray Lewis take homes off market

The Timonium home of Ravens safety Tony Jefferson recently went up for sale for $979,900. Meanwhile, two other Baltimore athletes — Cal Ripken Jr. and Ray Lewis — have taken their homes off the market.

Jefferson’s home, located at 2205 Dulaney View Court, has five bedrooms and 5½ bathrooms, according to a listing by Compass agent Jordan Stuart.

The house is nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac in a private Dulaney View community, according to the listing. The approximately 6,000-square-foot home was constructed just last year.

According to Maryland property tax records, Jefferson bought the home for $995,990 in April. He’s under contract with the Ravens for three more seasons.

Jefferson isn’t the only athlete to put a home on the market in the area recently.

Former Ravens linebacker Lewis and Orioles Hall of Famer Ripken listed their homes last year. Lewis and Ripken had homes just one house apart in Baltimore County.

But neither sold.

Lewis’ home listing was removed last week, after it went on the market for $2.95 million last April. The price was dropped to $2.5 million in June, according to real estate listings.

Ripken listed his home in September 2016 for $12.5 million, dropped the price to $9.75 million in April of last year, and removed the listing altogether in August, listings info shows.

Jefferson doesn’t have the same Baltimore legacy as Ripken and Lewis, having signed with the Ravens as a free agent in March 2017. Hie inked a four-year, $36M contract at the time, and served as a key contributor to the Ravens defense in 2017, starting all 16 games, making 79 tackles with 2.5 sacks and an interception.

The main level of Jefferson’s home features a grand, two-story foyer and an open floor plan with wide plank hardwood floors throughout.

The kitchen is stocked with Energy Star stainless appliances, such as a a French door refrigerator, six-burner gas range stove with a vent hood, second wall oven and a convection microwave oven. The kitchen opens to a spacious family room with a gas fireplace.

On the other side of the main level, there’s also an office, den and a secondary laundry closet with a stacked washer and dryer. The primary laundry room is located on the upper level.

Also on the first floor is a bedroom suite featuring a full bathroom, large walk-in closet and custom granite-topped kitchenette with cabinet storage.

A beautiful, wide main staircase with wrought iron spindles and high-gloss railings leads to the upper level, which provides an open lounge for gathering that overlooks the main level.

Enter from the 2-car garage and have plenty of storage in the hidden “mudroom” area with built-ins plus a large closet with ample shelving for shoes, jackets, sports equipment and a second coat closet next to a powder room.

