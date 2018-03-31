Former Raven Ray Lewis is fielding offers for his sprawling Baltimore County mansion

Former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis is closing in on a home sale in Baltimore County.

The 13-time NFL Pro Bowl player relisted his Reisterstown estate last month at around $1.9 million. The property is currently listed as pending in the Multiple Listing Service, records show.

At roughly 27 acres, the tree-dotted grounds could hold more than a few football fields. Instead, the estate centers on a two-story brick mansion. The interior spans 6,592 square feet. Highlights include an all-white great room under vaulted ceilings, a formal dining room and a den with a wet bar.

In addition to four bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms, the home holds a theater room, salon, sauna, gym and billiards room.

Outside, a pool and pool house sit adjacent to a basketball court.

Heidi Krauss of Krauss Real Property Brokerage holds the listing. The exact asking price is $1,888,520.

Lewis, who retired after winning his second Super Bowl in 2013, was twice named NFL Defensive Player of the Year, in 2000 and 2003.

In February, he was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

