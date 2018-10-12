Spider-Man and unicorns: Local real estate agents stage Baltimore homes in a very Baltimore way

Inside a sun-splashed Canton living room, Spider-Man casually lifts a hand to adjust the built-in air conditioning unit. In an updated Hampden kitchen, a unicorn peeks inside a stainless steel refrigerator.

These lovely Baltimore homes, the characters seem to say, could be yours.

Or at least that’s what Berkshire Hathaway agents Christina Dudley and Michael Frank hope the scenes communicate. The Baltimore-based duo are incorporating zany characters into traditional photo galleries designed to attract buyers on real estate sale websites.

So far the agents have staged two home photo shoots using a silly character bopping around the property, highlighting the best features.

“These charismatic strategies won’t work with every house,” Frank said. “It’s just a way to show you we’ll have fun.”

Dudley saw a similar gag online in which a real estate agent in the Midwest posed around a house in a dinosaur costume, she said. So when a down-to-earth friend approached her to sell the Hampden home, the team decided to give it a go.

“We wanted to do a flamingo, but we couldn’t find one with a full body cover, so a unicorn was the next best thing,” Dudley said.

In the photos, the unicorn performs ordinary life tasks around the home in a way that accentuates amenities — walking dogs out the front door, playing Twister in the finished basement and getting into a car parked in the private pad in the rear.

The house went under contract for sale in one day, Dudley said.

In October, the team took over a listing for another home in Canton that had been on the market for several months. The sellers agreed to try the strategy in hopes of freshening up the listing and attracting foot traffic on social media.

Soon an agent friend of Dudley and Frank was donning a Spider-Man costume and studying the comic book character’s signature poses that could translate around the house.

The photos, posted online Wednesday, featured the lithe character in red and blue crouched atop granite countertops, perched on railings and sprawled seductively across the hardwood floors.

“We don’t expect anyone to buy because of Spider-Man, but it’s more fun than your standard room-by-room shots,” Dudley said.

The team has also staged more conventional scenes featuring cocktail parties to help prospective buyers picture themselves in the homes.

Still, the Spider-Man and unicorn pictures are as much about selling the personality of Baltimore, with all its quirks and charms, as they are about selling the property.

“If we can show people why it’s a good idea to live in the city, that’s a good thing as well,” he said. “It’s not always about the house.”

The two agents have plans to stage another photo shoot featuring a goofy character — maybe a hippo — in November.

“This isn’t for every house, or agent or seller,” Frank said. “But we’re giving it a shot.”

lireed@baltsun.com

twitter.com/LillianEReed