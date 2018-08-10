City agrees to "historical" funding of affordable housing

Two years after Baltimore residents voted to create an affordable housing trust, city officials have funded it, committing what they called a “historic” and eventual $20 million a year.

Mayor Catherine Pugh and City Council leaders agreed to excise taxes and other allocations to fund a trust that would create, rehabilitate and preserve affordable housing units, a critical need in a city in which low-income residents in particular struggle to find decent homes or apartments to rent or buy.

“This is an agreement that came from the power of the residents on the ground,” said Destiny Watford, among the housing activists who worked to get the trust created, and now funded. “This isn’t an agreement that was made by a wealthy developer coming in or the city making behind closed doors.

“This is our vision, and it’s finally coming into fruition,” said Watford, 23, who works with a group trying to get more affordable housing in the Curtis Bay neighborhood.

The agreement calls for an excise tax in transfer and recording taxes on real estate sales exceeding $1 million. The excise taxes are estimated to generate $13 million a year. On top of that, the mayor has agreed to allocate $2 million to $7 million annually that, by fiscal 2023, would provide a total of $20 million to the trust.

Pugh, who had been under fire for lending her support but not money to the trust, called the agreement a “historic commitment.

“Affordable housing, sustainable communities, and successful development are central to our work to move Baltimore forward,” Pugh said in a statement. “This agreement proves again that the solutions to complex challenges are within our grasp and we can face these challenges with equitable and inclusive solutions that meet current needs and work against displacement of long-time residents.”

The agreement was finalized Friday afternoon. The excise taxes will be part of amendment

The agreement came after much pressure from a coalition of activists who were increasingly impatient that the housing trust, which voters approved as a charter amendment in November 2016, had been left unfunded.

They said they had gathered more than the 10,000 signatures needed to get another charter amendment before voters this November, which would require the city to devote a nickel of every $100 in assessed city property value to the affordable housing trust.

Faced with such a measure — and a history of voters generally approving such ballot questions — city officials had been negotiating with activists on a way to fund the trust without going through a charter amendment. As a part of Friday’s deal, the activists agreed to discontinue efforts to get the measure on November’s ballot.

Baltimore has long been afflicted by housing problems. A third of its aging rental stock is considered substandard, and 57 percent of renters spend more than 30 percent of their income to housing, the maximum financial experts recommend. And a third of renters are squeezed even tighter — more than half their income goes to housing.

On Tuesday, a couple dozen activists staged an event in the McElderry Park neighborhood to demand funding for the housing trust.

Speakers noted that the city provides generous tax breaks to developers, who then build housing that most residents can’t afford.

“The affordable housing is nowhere to be found when the rebuilding is done,” said Sharon Hunt, 71, who has lived in the neighborhood since 2006.

“Find the affordable housing in the Inner Harbor, Harbor East, Canton, Butchers Hill.” she challenged.

The event also served to highlight the work of community land trusts, an increasingly popular model residents in many cities are turning to as a way of giving residents more control over what is built in their neighborhoods. The activists gathered outside 520 N. Luzerne Ave., a foreclosed house that Wells Fargo gave to Charm City Land Trusts, one such group that has emerged in the city to create and maintain affordable housing units.

Hunt said money from the affordable housing trust could help them rehabilitate the Luzerne Avenue house and others in the neighborhood, many of which are abandoned, boarded up and owned by people who don’t even live in the city. Such houses are ripe for speculation, but a community land trusts can help make sure that there is development without displacement, Hunt said.

“CCLT’s vision is to have … a neighborhood that provides housing affordable to the people who have anchored this community for decades,” said Hunt, who is a board member of the group.

The Charm City trust previously took 19 vacant lots nearby and created the Amazing Port Street Commons, an outdoor space with community gardens, a prayer labyrinth, playground and art.

Terrell Askew, an organizer with United Workers, a group that advocates for fairness in labor, development and other areas, said too many neighborhoods in Baltimore are suffering from “decades of neglect and disinvestment.” Rather than write epitaphs for such communities, he said residents need to fight for their survival.

“This is a war. It is a war for the very soul of our city and the values that we hold dear,” he said. “We must be ever ready to defend it.”

The housing activists have the support of several city council members, some of whom have introduced measures to address their concerns.

The terms of Friday’s agreement will be added as amendments to a bill previously filed by City Councilman John Bullock, who chairs the housing committee. It is scheduled for a hearing in September.

He said Friday that, two years after voters called for the creation of the housing trust, it’s time to fund it. Housing problems are linked to a range of other problems in the city.

“Vacancies, blight — you look at the crime that happens around them,” he said. “It’s all interrelated.”

