Sparrows Point Country Club proposes adding 300 houses

A Dundalk country club that’s been in business for nearly 100 years is planning to eliminate one-third of its golf course in order to add more than 300 townhouses, detached homes and villas on its waterfront property.

Citing the financial strain of declining membership, Sparrows Point Country Club is asking Baltimore County officials for approval to build the homes as a way to keep the club afloat — and take advantage of the area’s resurgence with development of the nearby Tradepoint Atlantic industrial and shipping project.

Joe Roux, the country club’s general manager, said Sparrows Point has not been immune from the financial challenges facing golf and country clubs. Selling off some of the land for development will bring an infusion of cash that can be used to upgrade the facilities.

“It’s the same issues all country clubs are dealing with,” said Roux, who joined the club this summer. “Finding ways to upgrade your facilities to attract new members and finding ways to do that without raising dues and assessments.”

The club started exploring the idea of residential development more than a decade ago, but planning stalled after the economic downturn of 2008. In 2012, the club had part of the property rezoned.

With the real estate market picking back up, club members revisited the idea and struck a deal with Craftsmen Developers of Glen Burnie, said Ron Belbot, a Middle River resident who is president of the club’s board of directors.

Club members were also motivated by the burgeoning success of Tradepoint Atlantic on the site of the former Sparrows Point steel mill — the very same mill that founded the country club back in the 1920s.

The country club moved to its current location on Wise Avenue in Dundalk in 1954. In 1985, Bethlehem Steel sold the club to its members and non-mill employees were allowed to join for the first time.

“When Tradepoint Atlantic took over the old Sparrows Point plant, and they were looking at creating all those new jobs, we realized it was an opportunity for the development — for people to buy new houses and for the club itself to get new members,” Belbot said.

Tradepoint bought the shuttered steel mill property in 2013, and has demolished much of the old mill structures. They’ve been replaced by tenants such as a FedEx sorting center, a vehicle importing operation run by Pasha Automotive and a soon-to-open Under Armour warehouse for online order fulfillment. Last week Amazon formally announced plans to build a 1,500-employee warehouse at Tradepoint.

Officials with the country club say they met with about 20 developers and builders before settling on Craftsmen Development of Glen Burnie. The club and Craftsmen have entered into a partnership for the project, but the terms have not been disclosed. Officials with Craftsmen could not be reached for comment.

Belbot said the development will buoy the country club’s finances and allow the club to make upgrades that will attract more families to join.

“The place was built in the ’50s and it really had not been updated,” said Belbot, who is a Bethlehem Steel retiree. “It needed an awful lot of capital improvements to the point it would not reasonably ever be paid for by the membership.”

Officials say that in addition to receiving proceeds from the development, the club will benefit from adding the 300-plus new residents to the club’s membership roster.

The development, Country Club Estates, would include townhouses along the front of the property on Wise Avenue, with detached homes spreading around the golf course toward Bear Creek.

The development would include 193 townhomes with garages, 66 detached homes and 53 waterfront villas.

Nine of the club’s 27 holes of golf would be eliminated to make room for the homes, leaving an 18-hole course. The club’s marina and boat slips, pool and clubhouse would remain. Belbot said it was a difficult, but necessary, decision to downsize the course.

About 75 acres of the 195-acre property would be developed.

The country club’s property has a mishmash of zoning classifications, including residential, business, industrial and resource conservation. Under the current zoning, about 210 homes could be built, shy of the 312 homes proposed, according to documents filed with the county.

The club is asking the Baltimore County Council to allow the project to go through the county’s planned-use development process, which grants zoning flexibility in exchange for a project that offers benefits to the community.

As part of the community benefit provision, Craftsmen Developers is pledging to spend $100,000 on projects in the Dundalk-Sparrows Point area. The proposals include relocating the Aquila Randall Monument, which commemorates a Maryland Militia member who was killed in the War of 1812. The 200-year-old monument, located on the side of North Point Road in Dundalk, is believed to be the among the oldest military monuments in the country.

Other community benefit proposals include: adding community signs in North Point Village, installing a kayak launches at Battle Grove Park and the Edgemere Senior Center, extending water service to the Todd’s Inheritance historic site and improving stormwater controls around the country club.

Now that the planned-unit development application has been filed, a community input meeting will be scheduled.

After that, the next step would be for the the County Council to pass a resolution in support of the project, which would allow it to continue through the approval process. That decision of whether to consider such a resolution rests with Councilman Todd Crandell, a Dundalk Republican who represents the area.

Crandell said he supports the general concept of the country club’s plan.

“Having a high-end residential community with houses as much as half a million dollars or more is a huge shot in the arm,” he said. “We’re talking about a golf course community with a marina and a restaurant, all on the water. To me, it’s a great opportunity for Dundalk.”