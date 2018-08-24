Ray Lewis sells his Reisterstown home for $1.8 million

It’s been a big year for Ray Lewis.

The retired Ravens linebacker was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame last month, and recently, he sold his 28-acre Reisterstown estate for $1.8 million, according to state property records.

The home was initially listed for $2.95 million last year, before it was briefly taken off the market. It was again listed in March, at $1,888,520.

Lewis ultimately sold short of the $1.95 million he paid in 2003, records show.

The Tufton Avenue home has four bedrooms and 7½ baths across over 6,000 square feet. It also has a pool, pool house and basketball court, a “dedicated holistic wellness center,” gym, sauna and theater room, according to a previous listing.

In addition to those amenities, the home comes, presumably, with famous neighbors past and present. In May, Orioles outfielder Adam Jones bought a nearby estate. The previous owner? Cal Ripken Jr.

Jones purchased the 24-acre estate at auction for $3.465 million. His previous home, in Lutherville-Timonium, is now on the market.

