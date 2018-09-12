Spy novelist Tom Clancy's 537-acre Chesapeake Bay estate could be yours for $6.2M

The 537-acre Chesapeake Bay estate of Baltimore-born spy novelist Tom Clancy is up for sale for $6.2 million.

The property includes a 17,000-square foot residence, one mile of waterfront and “hundreds of acres of wooded seclusion.”

Peregrine Cliff, as the Calvert County property is known, sits about 60 miles south of Baltimore in Huntington.

Once a children’s summer camp, Clancy built the property up to befit some of his covert D.C. characters from his spy novels such as “The Hunt for Red October,” “Patriot Games” or “Clear and Present Danger.”

It includes a seven-bedroom residence with a built-in, petrified wood writing desk in the home office, an indoor pool with a retractable roof, a gun range, tennis courts, a fitness center, and a private beach.

The listing says it’s being sold “as-is” and has 11 deeded lots.

The property is among several assets that have been listed for sale from Clancy’s estate in recent years — such as his former Baltimore penthouse at the Ritz-Carlton Residences, originally put on the market for $12 million in 2015 and now listed at $7.9 million.

Others include memorabilia and other items Clancy amassed over his 28-year career, such as a crocodile-skin coffee table, a Soviet-era wool military trench coat, a Russian trench periscope, a World War I model plane, snakeskin-topped table, velvet-cut dining chairs and a billiards table, a golf cart and a telescope.

Since Clancy died in 2013 at age 66, his second wife and widow, Alexandra M. Clancy, has been involved in lengthy court battles over his estate. In 2016, the Maryland Court of Appeals ruled she was not responsible for the tax bill on Clancy’s $82 million estate; in 2017 she filed suit over the rights to Clancy’s most famous character, Jack Ryan.

The most recent court records show Alexandra Clancy and the executor of her late husband’s will, J.W. Thompson "Topper" Webb, are scheduled for a settlement conference in January. Their lawyers could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

