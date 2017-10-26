Baltimore developer War Horse Cities buys marinas, helipad, waterfront businesses

A Baltimore developer involved in the new Anthem House in Locust Point and the Sagamore Pendry Hotel in Fells Point has acquired a portfolio of properties from Baltimore Marine Centers, including three marinas, a helipad and several waterfront businesses around the Inner Harbor and Canton.

War Horse Cities, owned by Scott Plank, a former Under Armour executive and brother of founder and CEO Kevin Plank, has acquired the Inner Harbor, Inner Harbor West and Lighthouse Point marinas, near the Rusty Scupper and the Ritz-Carlton in the Inner Harbor, and on the waterfront in Canton, across from Fort McHenry.

The Lighthouse Point properties are home to the Bo Brooks Restaurant and Canners Row.

The purchase, which includes a total of 15 entities, also includes a heliport, boatyard, a “boatel” and storage units on Clinton Street, but not Baltimore Marine Centers’ Harborview boat slips in Locust Point. The terms were not disclosed.

“It’s not so much just a real estate play,” Plank said. “You have the boat slips, the heliport, boat maintenance, helicopter maintenance — all sorts of things.”

Find out the latest news in Baltimore commercial development.

Plank declined to discuss his plans, but said he had met with current businesses and would work with them in the coming months on a long-term improvement and collaboration plan.

With at least 800 slips, the marinas serve a range of boats, from luxury yachts to smaller fishing boats.

Plank said the area has potential to be a “fun and exciting alternative to the Eastern Shore and Annapolis,” drawing in more visitors by water and serving as a gateway to the rest of the city.

Plank’s War Horse also owns Belvedere Square in North Baltimore and has been buying properties around Hollins Market in West Baltimore. It partnered with The Bozzuto Group on Anthem House and Alta 47, a nearby townhouse development. And it partnered with Sagamore Development, Kevin Plank’s personal real estate company, on the Pendry hotel.

CAPTION BWI Airport and airport mall operator Fraport have launched a program to help Baltimore-area entrepreneurs grow retail businesses at the airport. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun video) BWI Airport and airport mall operator Fraport have launched a program to help Baltimore-area entrepreneurs grow retail businesses at the airport. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION When the Sinclair Broadcast Group announced the purchase of Tribune Media, the $3.9 billion deal looked like a slam dunk to gain government approval and make the Hunt-Valley-based company the largest TV company in the nation. When the Sinclair Broadcast Group announced the purchase of Tribune Media, the $3.9 billion deal looked like a slam dunk to gain government approval and make the Hunt-Valley-based company the largest TV company in the nation.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6