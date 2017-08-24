Baltimore housing authority selects Harbor Point developer for Perkins Homes overhaul

A company behind the $1 billion waterfront Harbor Point development has been selected to overhaul the Perkins Homes public housing complex near Fells Point.

The Housing Authority of Baltimore City announced that its board selected the Beatty Development Group and its partners. The agency will seek $30 million in federal funding for the project and plans to enter into negotiations with the developers to establish a master plan “to create a vibrant, new sustainable, mixed-income community.”

The aging complex, home to roughly 1,400 people in about 630 apartments, sits on 17 acres of prime real estate.

“HABC has high aspirations for the redevelopment of the Perkins Homes site," said Joseph Smith, chairman of the housing authority’s board. "It is HABC's commitment to produce a new community that serves the needs of all residents. HABC is excited to begin negotiations with Perkins Point Partners to execute a viable plan that is feasible from a market, financial, and community perspective."

The development partners, a collaboration to be known as Perkins Point Partners, also includes Mission First Housing Development, the Henson Development Company and Bank of America. The collaboration involves many of the same players as the nearby redevelopment of the pedestrian Old Town Mall that has remained distressed, despite decades of revitalization efforts.

The Perkins property is seen as a critical link between the planned transformation Old Town Mall, Harbor Point and the revitalization effort surrounding Johns Hopkins Hospital.

The previous deal to redevelop the 74-year-old Perkins Homes fell apart last summer. Virginia-based CRC Partners withdrew from the roughly $200 million project after many months of planning. Neither the Housing Authority nor the developer would say at the time why the deal collapsed.

Early proposals from the previous development plan called for nearly double the number of homes on the property to 1,100 with construction stretching over a decade. Redevelopment talks began in early 2014 when the housing authority began meeting with residents, community partners and neighborhood groups.

The housing authority released no such details as part of the announcement of its selection of the developer.

Local housing authorities have increasingly been turning to private developers to finance the revitalization of public housing after continued and severe disinvestment by the federal government. The result is more mixed-income developments. Federal guidelines call for public housing authorities to replace each heavily subsidized unit as part of any redevelopment.

Over the last 25 years, the city's public housing stock has dwindled by 30 percent to fewer than 12,000 units. Another 4,000 are being sold to private developers to generate millions of dollars for improvements.

Under the new plan, the city wants to submit a joint grant proposal with the housing authority for the $30 million Choice Neighborhoods Initiative to the U.S. Department of Housing and Community Development. The program is intended to support “locally-driven strategies to transform neighborhoods of extreme poverty into sustainable, mixed-income communities,” according to officials.

"Redeveloping our most distressed communities and improving the amenities available to Baltimore City residents are major goals of my administration," Mayor Catherine Pugh said in a statement. "The Perkins Transformation project will incorporate a neighborhood plan that combines new housing, infrastructure improvements, economic development, public safety strategies, and enhanced educational opportunities for the community."

Housing officials say the developers, collectively, have experience building affordable, mixed income, and market rate communities, including Fells Point Station.

The Old Town Mall development site includes the former Somerset public housing development and neighbors Perkins Homes.

“Given the proximity of these communities, the synergies between the two projects would maximize redevelopment potential, resulting in greater opportunities and housing options for residents,” according to the housing authority.

