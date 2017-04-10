Bell Foundry, shuttered by Baltimore officials, is for sale

The Bell Foundry, the Station North community arts workspace condemned by Baltimore housing officials in December, and the surrounding parcel of land are listed for sale for $1 million.

The 0.31 acre site — which housed dozens of local artists in theatre, art and recording studios until the city boarded it up for a variety of safety violations after a fire killed 36 people at a similar space in Oakland, Calif. — is advertised as a "development opportunity" in a listing for the property on Advance Realty Direct.

The listing agent, Ross Conn, called it "a great development property," but declined to comment further.

The 13,000-square-foot building at the corner of North Calvert and East Federal streets is just east of Penn Station in the Station North Arts and Entertainment District, which was designated in 2002 as an area for artist work spaces, galleries and studios.

The building's "deplorable conditions," and not the Oakland fire, were responsible for the abrupt closing, city officials said. Inspectors responding to a complaint on Dec. 5 found four violations: no valid permit, unsafe conditions, use of flammables and combustibles, and unlawful removal of beams from the ceiling, officials said.

Former Bell Foundry tenant: 'This place saved my life' Nkemakolam Nwaigwe, an artist known as Qué Pequeño and a former Bell Foundry tenant, says, "This place saved my life because I was on the verge of homelessness when I was offered a studio space over here."

