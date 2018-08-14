Orioles outfielder Adam Jones' Lutherville-Timonium house is up for sale

Orioles outfielder Adam Jones’ house in Lutherville-Timonium is on the market for $2.695 million.

Built in 1952, the house at 11151 Falls Road includes six bedrooms, five full bathrooms, two half bathrooms, a three-car garage and a pool.

The center fielder is putting his house up for sale months after he bought Cal Ripken Jr.’s mansion in Reisterstown. Jones purchased that home at auction in May for $3.465 million and “moved up the road,” said Karen Hubble Bisbee, Jones’ real estate agent.

Jones’ 9,308-square-foot house sits on nearly 3.5 acres. Other features include a marble kitchen, rec room, gym and wet bar.

“It has one of the most outstanding kitchens,” Hubble said. “The kitchen in this house is one of the best kitchens I’ve ever sold.”

Jones’ future with the Orioles — and in Baltimore — is uncertain. After the season ends this fall, he will become a free agent for the first time in his career as his contract expires. Jones, 33, has been an Oriole since the team acquired him from the Seattle Mariners ahead of the 2008 season.

