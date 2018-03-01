Ray Lewis' Reisterstown home is back on the market, with a price cut

You once again have a chance to own the home of future NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis.

The former Ravens linebacker’s 28-acre Reisterstown estate is back on the market after a brief hiatus. Originally listed for $2.95 million in April 2017, the asking price for the property is now $1,888,520.

The Tufton Avenue home has four bedrooms and 7½ baths across over 6,000 square feet. Amenities include a pool, pool house and basketball court, plus a lower level with a “dedicated holistic wellness center,” gym, sauna and theater room, according to the listing.

Lewis, who will be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in August, bought the home for $1.95 million in 2003, according to property records.

From Baltimore to Florida to California and between — view photos of celebrity homes.

And if you’re particularly into Baltimore athlete real estate, Orioles great Cal Ripken Jr.’s home is also nearby. His 25-acre estate will be auctioned off in May.

Heidi Krauss of Krauss Real Property Brokerage is listing Lewis’ property. (Berkshire Hathaway Homesale Realty was listing the home during its previous stint on the market.)

