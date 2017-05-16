Continental Realty invests $6.5 million in Towson apartment improvements

Continental Realty Corp. is launching a $6.5 million renovation of four Towson-area apartment communities.

The renovation plan, expected to continue through 2018, calls for interior and exterior improvements at four apartment communities, with a total of 800 units, owned by the Baltimore-based commercial real estate firm.

Continental Realty has invested $6 million in improvements at the properties since 2009.

The four properties are: Cardiff Hall Apartments, across from Towson University at 8001 York Road; Donnybrook Apartments,7914 Knollwood Road; Kenilworth at Charles, 1149 Donington Circle; Stevenson Lane Apartments, 308 Stevenson Lane.

Interior improvements include new washers and dryers, and updated bathrooms.

Continental Realty also plans to build a bus shelter outside Donnybrook for residents who study at nearby Towson University.

