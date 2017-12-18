Living with a roommate in Baltimore? You're part of a growing trend, report says

More adults than ever before are living with roommates, according to a new report.

In Baltimore, 33 percent of adults aged 23 or older lived with a roommate or parent in 2016, up from 23 percent in 2000, according to an analysis of Census data by Zillow, a real estate and rental marketplace.

Living habits in Baltimore are in line with a national trend that Zillow says could be driven by rent prices rising more quickly than wages.

"As rents have outpaced incomes, living alone is no longer an option for many working-aged adults," said Zillow senior economist Aaron Terrazas, in a statement. "By sharing a home with roommates — or in some cases, with adult parents — working adults are able to afford to live in more desirable neighborhoods without shouldering the full cost alone.”

Nationally about 30 percent of adults aged 23-65 lived with a roommate or parent in 2016, according to the report.

Zillow counted doubled-up households as those occupied by two or more adults between ages 23 and 65 who aren’t married or in a relationship.

Analysts found that the metro areas with the greatest share of adults living together had some of the most expensive rents.

Los Angeles, for example, has the third most expensive rents in the country. About 45 percent of adults there live with a roommate or parent, the highest rate of doubling up among on the markets Zillow studied.

