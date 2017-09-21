New boutique hotel coming to Mount Vernon

A new boutique hotel in Mount Vernon aims to be not just a place visitors rest their heads, but part of their experience in the city.

The 107-room Revival at Mount Vernon Place will open early next year at 101 W. Monument St., once the home of B&O Railroad’s first president, John Work Garrett.

Rooms carefully curated with the help of the Maryland Historical Society so that guests can “experience Baltimore in a cultural realm, instead of just staying at another hotel,” said Beth Brainard, general manager of Joie de Vivre, a San Francisco-based boutique hotel manager.

“What we offer is an experience that others don’t,” she said.

Joie de Vivre billed the property as “affordable luxury,” though Brainard said the company has yet to finalize room rates.

The hotel is Joie de Vivre’s first in Baltimore.

Joie de Vivre, an eclectic boutique hotel brand of Colorado-based Two Roads Hospitality, operates hotels and resorts in California, New Orleans, Chicago and New York City.

Brainard said the company was drawn to Baltimore’s history and Mount Vernon’s quirkiness.

“Baltimore is kind of in the middle of a renaissance right now,” she said. “It’s more than the revival of a hotel -- it’s the revival of a city that spoke to our parent company.”

The four-story hotel, located at 101 West Monument St., was designed by Baltimore-based Schamu Machowiski + Patterson Architects to feature large guest rooms with a residential feel, with decorative touches such as quilts, local art and wood-paneled headboards.

Denver-based nuovoRE was the project’s developer.

In addition to its unique guestrooms, the hotel features several public-facing amenities, including two restaurants.

Square Meal, a street-level restaurant, and Topside, located on the building’s roof, will offer American fare that draws from the Chesapeake Bay and local farms.

The building will also feature a rooftop garden and three karaoke rooms that can be reserved for private parties.

Nearby, Embassy Suites Baltimore Inner Harbor will reopen in October following a renovation. The makeover gives a more modern look to the hotels 300 guest rooms and adds a new restaurant -- Stacks Bar & Grill.

Renaissance Baltimore Harborplace Hotel recently completed an expanded ballroom atrium. The 10,000-square-foot space on the hotel’s fifth floor can accommodate 1,000 people.

