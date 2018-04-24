Former Raven Ray Lewis' Baltimore County estate under contract

Former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis’ 28-acre Reisterstown estate finally may be about to have a new owner. It’s under contract for an undisclosed price and expected to close soon, according to the listing agent.

The agent, Heidi Krauss, put the future Pro Football Hall of Famer’s home on the market in March for $1.89 million. It was originally put on the market by Eddie Meushaw a year ago for $2.95 million and reduced to $2.5 million about two months later. After several potential buyers took a pass, it was taken off the market on Jan. 2.

The Tufton Avenue house has four bedrooms and 7½ baths in just over 6,000 square feet. Amenities include a pool, pool house and basketball court, plus a lower level with a “dedicated holistic wellness center,” gym, sauna and theater room, according to the listing.

Lewis bought the home for $1.95 million in 2003, according to property records.

