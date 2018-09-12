New apartments, market and offices planned for Port Covington

Port Covington, the sprawling largely undeveloped waterfront property in South Baltimore, will get apartments, a market and offices in the first major phase of development, officials said Wednesday.

The first new building isn’t likely to open until late 2020 or early 2021, but this part of the overall project is planned to include 3 million square feet of new space, according to Marc Weller, a partner in Weller Development, which is overseeing the project on the 260-acre peninsula.

The set of buildings will join Under Armour office buildings and the news and printing operations of The Baltimore Sun and other publications, as well as the Sagamore Spirit distillery and Rye Street Tavern. The Sun has a long-term lease on its facility with the developer.

No new tenants were announced, though there are “a lot of incoming calls,” and that could affect the development time table, Weller said.

“That speaks to the power of the waterfront,” said Weller, who said the interest was coming from both within the city, elsewhere in Maryland and outside the state.

For now, the first building, likely the market, is not slated to break ground until late next year or early 2020.

The project requires extensive infrastructure, such as roads, water and sewer, which will be funded in part by municipal bonds expected to be sold in the first half of next year, said Steve Siegel, a partner in Weller Development.

The bonds were part of a controversial $660 million tax increment financing deal struck with the city in 2016. They will be repaid with the project’s property taxes deferred from city coffers.

The $5.5 billion project is envisioned as an entire new city neighborhood anchored by a new 50-acre Under Armour headquarters.

Port Covington is the brainchild of Under Armour founder and CEO Kevin Plank, who acquired the real estate over several years through his Sagamore Development. Last year, the New York investment bank Goldman Sachs became a partner in the project and Weller, who worked with Sagamore, formed Weller Development to lead the effort.

