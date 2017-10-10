Eddie's of Mt. Vernon could be among buildings demolished to make way for new development

A Baltimore developer is seeking permission to demolish Eddie’s of Mt. Vernon and the neighboring buildings to make way for a mixed-use development on W. Eager Street.

Located in historic Mount Vernon, the demolition would require permission from the city’s Commission for Historical and Architectural Preservation.

The developer, 13 West Eager LLC, is expected to present its case to the preservation commission Tuesday afternoon and ask that the buildings be deemed noncontributing to the neighborhood’s historic significance.

Dennis Richter, who is identified in state records as the resident agent of 13 West Eager LLC, could not be reached for comment.

The hearing is intended to determine whether the buildings are historically significant and could be a first step to the project moving forward. If the board determines the buildings are significant, the developer could return for a second hearing that would consider whether the potential economic gain from the project merits tearing them down.

Few details about the project have been made public.

The demolition request is for 7-11, 13 and 15 W. Eager St., located between Cathedral and Morton streets. The buildings date to the turn of the 20th century, according to property records.

Eddie’s, the neighborhood’s lone grocery store, occupies the space at 7-11 W. Eager St.

Eddie’s owner Dennis Zorn could not be reached for comment. His daughter, Meghan Barnes, said Zorn had discussed the proposal with Richter, but declined to say whether her father supports the project.

“We’re working closely with Dennis to make sure Mount Vernon becomes a better area,” Barnes said.

The property at 13 and 15 W. Eager St.,which once housed Eden’s Lounge, a nightlife staple in the neighborhood, was acquired by 13 West Eager LLC in 2014 for $625,000.

The firm bought the adjacent lot at the corner of W. Eager and Cathedral streets in 2015, after family-owned Comprehensive Car Care shuttered after 90 years in business.

