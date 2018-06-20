Ground broken for next apartment building in the transit-oriented Owings Mills project

Construction has started on a new seven-story apartment building in the Metro Centre in Owings Mills, bringing the total number of apartments clustered there at 350.

The 114-unit building, called The Met at Metro Centre, is part of a massive transit-oriented development there offering residents access to the Baltimore Metro on site and a walkable neighborhood around the transportation hub. It’s also near Interstate 795.

Developed by David S. Brown Enterprises, the overall project — with housing, retail and office space — has been in the works for years and has overcome snags and county council infighting.

“The Met at Metro Centre continues the momentum we have generated with a high-end residential product that responds to the living needs of Baltimore County residents,” said Howard Brown, chairman of David S. Brown Enterprises, in a statement.

Eventually, it’s designed to include more then 1.2 million square feet of office space, 200,000 square feet of shops, 1,700 apartments and a 225-room hotel. A Baltimore County library branch and the Community College of Baltimore County already have opened buildings there.

meredith.cohn@baltsun.com

twitter.com/mercohn