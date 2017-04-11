Bozzuto, War Horse break ground on Locust Point townhomes

Bozzuto and War Horse, Scott Plank's private development firm, held a formal groundbreaking Tuesday for a 47-townhome development in Locust Point.

The $23 million project, called Alta 47, expands Bozzuto's and War Horse's footprint in Locust Point, a neighborhood surrounded by industrial development near Interstate 95 that the two firms have zeroed in on as an opportunity to build housing that will appeal to a range of renters and homeowners. The first homes of the development, located at 1520 Beason St., will be available in August 2017.

At the groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday, Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh said the Alta 47 project would benefit the city's efforts to attract and retain residents.

"Eighteen-to-34-year-olds, they're popping into Baltimore like flies and we love it. But they're in apartment buildings, and we know those are important, too, but this is important to the stability of our city — home ownership," Pugh said. "Alta 47 is designed to not only be impressive but to lure people into moving into these communities."

Alta 47 will feature a modern design, with a brick and concrete exterior and homes outfitted with smart home technology, such as controlled lighting and security systems. Each home will have three bedrooms and a garage, and a fourth floor terrace with view of the harbor and city.

Bozzuto declined to say how much the homes will cost.

The project is the third residential development Bozzuto and War Horse have pursued in Locust Point and combined represent a $150 million investment within eight blocks, said Toby Bozzuto, President and CEO of Bozzuto.

Anthem House, a 292-unit upscale apartment building developed by Bozzuto, War Horse and Solstice Partners, is currently leasing and is expected to open in the coming months.

Anthem House II, a more modest apartment building with smaller units and fewer amenities is also under construction and is scheduled to open in about a year.

"We're on a mission to create homes and communities that create what my father [Bozzuto Chairman Tom Bozzuto] calls sanctuary for our residents, places that evoke meaning to people and give us all a sense of belonging," Bozzuto said.

Alta 47 adds to the mix for-sale townhomes designed to appeal to young professionals and families, as well as Baby Boomers looking to downsize.

Locust Point's proximity to Interstate 95 could appeal to workers priced out of Washington, D.C.'s rental and housing market, or to young professionals who work in a neighboring county but want to live in the city.

Alta 47 and its sister properties could also appeal to workers relocating to the city for work at Under Armour or other local businesses, said Scott Plank, founder of War Horse and brother to Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank.

"We're creating environments where we're bringing folks to the city," Plank said. "We're not just trying to shift people from one Baltimore City apartment community to our community."

Bozzuto is the general contractor for the project. Lessard Design is the architectural designer and the engineer is Whitman, Requardt & Associates.

