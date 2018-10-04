Apartment building proposed for Little Italy, fueling residential building trend

The Washington, D.C.-based developer of a downtown apartment building has proposed another building on the border of Little Italy, fueling the residential building boom around Baltimore’s harbor.

Architects for Monument Realty presented a red and gray brick tower to the city’s design panel Thursday that would include 11 stories with 400 studio, one and two-bedroom units atop six stories of parking and retail shops on the ground floor.

The designs for 900 Fleet Street on the edge of Harbor East would include part of an industrial property currently used by Verizon.

The building designs presented to the city’s Urban Design and Architecture Advisory Panel were preliminary. Construction likely wouldn’t start until next year and would take two years.

Monument is currently leasing another apartment building at 225 N. Calvert Street that was remade after having been last used by a bank. A pop-up hotel is using space in the building temporarily as it leases up.

