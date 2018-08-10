Housing prices go up in July around the region

The lack of houses for sale in the Baltimore region continues to push up sales prices, with the median price of a home in July up 2.6 percent from this time last year to $277,000.

The number of sales that closed in the month ticked up 6.5 percent to 3,822, the highest July level in a decade.

But 10,047 active listings at the end of July were down 8.2 percent, the lowest July level of the decade and the 35th consecutive month of declining year-over-year inventory levels, according to data provided by MarketStats by ShowingTime based on listing activity from Bright MLS.

Sellers were getting close to what they asked for, with the average percentage of original list price received at just over 97 percent, up a bit from last year. The median days they spent on the market was 20, down two days from last year.

The only area jurisdiction where median sales prices dropped in July was Howard County, which was off by 2.3 percent to $420,000 — also the highest median sale price in the region.

Harford County median sales prices went up the most in July, 8.1 percent to 264,900. Anne Arundel’s median sales prices went up 4.8 percent to $350,000, Carroll’s went up 3.1 percent to $330,000, Baltimore City’s rose 2 percent to $159,450 and Baltimore County’s went up 1.7 percent to $246,000.

Median sales prices are up year-to-date in all the area jurisdictions.

