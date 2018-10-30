Developers break ground on two more industrial buildings in Harford County

Harford County will get two more industrial buildings next year, as developers respond to demand from e-commerce and other retail companies, as well as manufacturers that need a lot of space for inventory.

Hanover-based Chesapeake Real Estate Group LLC sold the land last year for $250,000 to TA Realty LLC, a Boston-based firm that manages investment properties, according to state land records.

CREG will now develop the buildings, one with 210,000 square feet of space and the other 140,450 square feet, both on Fulfillment Drive within the Trimble Road Business Park in Edgewood. A tenant, Duluth, Ga.-based agricultural equipment maker AGCO, has pre-leased 50,000 square feet in one of the properties.

An AGCO official said the location allows the company to get their products to dealers more efficiently.

Developers in the region have touted the area as a good location for distribution, close to Interstate 95 and the port of Baltimore and within a day’s drive of a large swath of the U.S. population.

meredith.cohn@baltsun.com

twitter.com/mercohn