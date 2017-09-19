Greenmount Avenue warehouse to be converted to 50 artist apartments

A Baltimore developer plans to turn a vacant warehouse near Green Mount Cemetery into 50-unit apartment building for artists.

Half the units will be available at a reduced rate, by allowing artists to barter services, such as painting or providing art to decorate the building, in exchange for reduced rent, said Ernst Valery, founder and president of SAA | EVI Development.

Valery said the approach is intended to make quality housing more affordable for artists, while making the building more unique.

“Instead of having a contractor paint our hallways, we can have an artist do something much more interesting,” Valery said.

The remaining units will be rented at market rates.

SAA | EVI Development acquired the property at 1812 Greenmount Ave. through a public auction earlier this year. Valery said he expects the company will need to demolish the unstable building to make way for the planned four- or five-story apartment building.

Valery said he envisions the building as a sort of artists’ collective, with small apartments and grander shared space, including a communal kitchen and dining area.

Find out the latest news in Baltimore commercial development.

The firm expects to begin site work and demolition early next year, with a planned 2019 opening.

Nearby in Station North, SAA | EVI Development is moving forward with a eight-story 103-unit building overlooking Penn Station.

The building, called Nelson Kohl, builds on the neighborhood’s growing arts scene and is also designed for artists.

While most of the apartments and artist studios will be rented at market rate, 20 units will be discounted through SAA | EVI Development’s barter system.

Baltimore’s Milk & Honey Market, which closed its Cathedral Street cafe last year, will reopen on the ground floor of Nelson Kohl.

Valery expects to begin pre-leasing by the end of September, with the first residents moving in by January or February.

Local artists gathered their belongings from the Bell Foundry arts building as it is condemned by the city. (Baltimore Sun video) Local artists gathered their belongings from the Bell Foundry arts building as it is condemned by the city. (Baltimore Sun video) SEE MORE VIDEOS

sarah.gantz@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahgantz