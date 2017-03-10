Baltimore region home prices rise 2 percent, sales dip

Home prices in the Baltimore region increased in February and sales dipped slightly, as inventory tightened in select markets and distressed sales, such as foreclosures, declined.

There were 2,211 sales in Baltimore City and the five surrounding counties last month, down about 2 percent from Feb. 2016, according to a report released Friday by the Bright MLS, a listing database for real estate agents. The median price in the region inched up about 2 percent to about $230,000.

Distressed sales, which represented more than a fifth of overall transactions, helped drive the changes in the averages. Their nearly 24 percent year-over-year decline helped lift the median price, while dampening sales.

Excluding distressed deals, the number of home sales rose about 7 percent from Feb. 2016, while the median price declined about 1 percent, according to MLS data.

Howard County was the most expensive jurisdiction, with a median sales price of $377,450 last month, up about 8 percent from Feb. 2016.

Baltimore City was the least expensive, but so the greatest percentage growth, with the median price rising 18 percent year-over-year to $98,050.

Take a look at the 10 priciest homes to hit the market last month in the Baltimore area -- including Tom Clancy's former penthouse at the Ritz Carlton Residences. The data comes from listing service MRIS, a Bright MLS company. It excludes any potential land sales, and those without seller permission to promote. (Ellen Fishel) (Ellen Fishel)

Anne Arundel County's median price jumped 9 percent from Feb. 2016 to $305,000.

In Carroll County, the median price increased about 8 percent to $285,000.

Median prices in Baltimore and Harford counties declined. The median in Harford was $220,200, down about 1 percent, while in Baltimore it fell to $210,000, down about 2 percent.

Feb. median home prices by jurisdiction and increase over 2015

Howard County $377,450 + 8%

Anne Arundel County $305,000 +9%

Carroll County $285,000 +8%

Harford County $220,200 -1%

Baltimore County $210,000 -2%

Baltimore City $98,050 +18.2%