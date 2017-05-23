Earth Treks to open climbing gym at Union Collective

Union Collective, the Medfield warehouse Union Craft Brewing is converting to a space for businesses, has named an indoor climbing gym as its first tenant.

Earth Treks Climbing and Fitness will have a 20,000 square foot gym at Union Collective. It is expected to open in 2018.

Union Craft Brewing announced earlier in May plans to buy the 10.5 acre industrial site of plastics-maker Hedwin, which has relocated to Delaware. The company is working with Seawall Development to renovate the 138,000 square warehouse 1700 W. 41st Street into a space that will accommodate a larger taproom and brewery as well as manufacturing and retail space for eight other organizations.

"Our goal in developing Union Collective is to do our part to make our city a better place to live, work, and play in," said Adam Benesch, co-founder of Union Craft, in a statement. "A key aspect of that mission is to retain existing growing businesses already in Baltimore, as well as attract new ones to move to the city for future growth."

With more than 10,000 square feet of bouldering terrain, the climbing gym will be Earth Treks' first focused on bouldering, a form of rock climbing without ropes and harnesses.

The gym will also include a yoga studio, and designated areas for fitness, cardio and training. There will also be a pro shop.

The gym will be Earth Treks' first in Baltimore. The company has five climbing facilities in Maryland, Virginia and Colorado. Its three Maryland gyms are located in Columbia, Timonium and Rockville.

"Earth Treks has served Baltimore-area climbers since 1990 and we are thrilled that at long last we'll be opening our first gym in the city," said Chris Warner, Earth Treks founder and CEO, in a statement. "There are many synergies between the climbing community and craft beer community, which made this development and partnership the perfect fit for us."

