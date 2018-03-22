Business Real Estate

Former Ravens tight end Dennis Pitta sells Baltimore County home

The Baltimore Sun

Former Ravens tight end Dennis Pitta has sold his Baltimore County home after listing it two months earlier.

Pitta, whose career ended last year after a third serious hip injury during an off-season workout, sold the five-bedroom home in Worthington Ridge for $1,295,130.

The sale closed in late February. Pitta purchased the home in 2014 for $1,247,500. The listing agent was Jameson Cokas of the Bob Lucido Team of Keller Williams Realty.

Sitting on nearly 1.8 acres, the roughly 7,500-square-foot house also featured five bathrooms and two half-baths. It also offered a home theater and a putting green in the expansive back yard.

Drafted by the Ravens in the fourth round out of Brigham Young University, Pitta was on the Ravens roster for seven seasons. A native of California, he scored a touchdown in Super Bowl XLVII, which the Ravens won 34-31 over the San Francisco 49ers.

