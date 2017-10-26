American Building in Baltimore to be redeveloped as Cambria Hotel

Hotel operators from College Park and New Jersey are partnering to bring another hotel to downtown Baltimore, redeveloping the American Building as a 144-room inn.

The 14-story building at 231 E. Baltimore St. would open by the end of 2018 as the Cambria Hotel Baltimore if all goes as planned.

The project is being done by KPG Hotels, based in Mt. Laurel, N.J., and Sandalwood Management, based in College Park.

The new hotel was announced Thursday by Choice Hotels International, the Rockville-based hospitality company that owns the Cambria brand, along with such brands as Comfort Inn, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge and Clarion. Cambria is the company’s upscale hotel brand.

KPG and Sandalwood have developed and own and operate other Choice Hotels properties.

Located at the southwest corner of Baltimore Street and Guilford Avenue, the American Building was the first office building constructed following the Great Baltimore Fire of 1904. It served as the home of the Baltimore American, a longtime newspaper in the city that ceased publication in 1986.

The nearly 108,000-square-foot building sold in April for $4.15 million to Skree Kailish LLC, which shares a western Howard County address with an executive of Sandalwood. The building had a number of tenants, including 7-Eleven and Edible Arrangements on the ground floor, Freestate Legal and the city’s Board of Liquor License Commissioners.

“The Cambria Hotel Baltimore is another important component of our growth in key urban markets throughout the country,” said Mark Shalala, vice president, development, upscale brands at Choice Hotels, in a statement. “This property is a part of our adaptive reuse strategy, which helps bring hotels to markets where land is at a premium, while also preserving the history of the building and creating something that is uniquely local for guests.”

