Cordish Cos. to redevelop BCCC building downtown with new tower

The Cordish Cos. will redevelop Baltimore City Community College’s downtown Bard Building into a modern tower for the school with residential units and retail.

The mixed-use development, depicted in a rendering as a glass tower, will be located at 600 E. Lombard St., a 1.1 acre site near Cordish’s Power Plant Live.

“The Bard Building site is the linchpin of a renaissance — both for the college and the Baltimore downtown area,” said Gordon F. May, the college’s president and CEO, in a statement. “We hope this underscores BCCC's determination to recapture our position as an engine of the city's economic growth, developing students into future leaders and employees."

“We are extremely excited about being selected and look forward to working with Baltimore City Community College and the State of Maryland in developing a world class mixed-use project,” said Zed Smith, chief operating officer of The Cordish Companies.

The company did not elaborate on its plans to replace the existing five-story building, which dates to 1976. It currently houses a library, classrooms, student lounge, design studio and staff offices.

The state has mandated that the site be redeveloped and Cordish was selected for the job following a six-month request for proposals process by the school.

The project will add to the Baltimore developer’s downtown portfolio, which includes Pier IV and the Power Plant building, in addition to the 550,000-square-foot entertainment district Power Plant Live.

