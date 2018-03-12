Baltimore area home prices rise 6.5 percent from last year

Baltimore area home prices rose 6.5 percent in February from the same time a year ago, reflecting more closings and less inventory, according to a new housing report.

The median home price was $245,000, up $15,000 from a year ago, said the report from ShowingTime, which is based on listing activity from MRIS, a division of the multiple listing service Bright MLS.

The figures are also up 2.5 percent from January, or $6,000.

The number of closed sales grew again in February, continuing a years-long trend. The 2,252 closings were up 1.9 percent from a year ago and the month before.

The number of new listings (3,991) and new contracts (3,414) were both down from a year ago, though they have rebounded since January.

That lack of new inventory has been ongoing for 30 consecutive months and the number of homes on the market are now at about two-third of the 10-year average.

These are the 10 priciest new home listings in the Baltimore area last month, according to multiple listing service Bright MLS. The list excludes new construction and homes without seller permission to advertise or promote. (Sean Welsh) (Sean Welsh)

Homeowners, however, are getting close to their original asking prices. They got 92.5 percent of their original list prices, up from 94.3 percent last year. That marked the highest February level of the past decade.

Median days on the market was also the lowest of the decade, dropping to 41 days, down 15 days compared to last year, though up three days from January.

All jurisdictions in the region saw median home prices rise in February compared with last year.

Howard County remains the priciest jurisdiction in the state, with median prices up 1.3 percent from a year ago to $382,500.

Baltimore City continued to be most affordable jurisdiction, though median sales jumped 10.7 percent from a year ago to $108.575.

CAPTION The deal, announced March 1, had been backed by billionaire Ron Burkle. The deal, announced March 1, had been backed by billionaire Ron Burkle. CAPTION United Airlines reversed plans to begin awarding employee bonuses through a lottery system that angered workers. The changes would have handed out much larger bonuses — including vacations and luxury cars — but to only a fraction of its workers. (Mar. 6, 2018) United Airlines reversed plans to begin awarding employee bonuses through a lottery system that angered workers. The changes would have handed out much larger bonuses — including vacations and luxury cars — but to only a fraction of its workers. (Mar. 6, 2018)

meredith.cohn@baltsun.com

twitter.com/mercohn