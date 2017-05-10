Home sales rise 5 percent in April in the Baltimore area

Home prices in the Baltimore area jumped 5 percent in April, continuing a months-long trend of higher values and dwindling inventory of for-sale properties during the year's prime buying time.

The median home price hit $255,500, the highest for any April since 2008, according to a report by MarketStats by ShowingTime. Home prices have been rising, year-over-year, for more than a year.

"The pendulum has absolutely swung into a sellers' market," said Alyssia Essig, president-elect of the Greater Baltimore Board of Realtors. "We're seeing more instances of multiple offers. The days on the market are going down as well. ... There are a lot of buyers that are looking, and there are not houses available to buy."

The number of houses sold in Baltimore and Baltimore, Harford, Howard, Anne Arundel and Carroll counties rose 2 percent to 3,264 compared to a year earlier, but new contracts were off 8 percent, said the report, based on housing data from multiple listing service MRIS, a division of Bright MLS.

For the 20th straight month, inventory shrank. The total number of home listings fell nearly 15 percent, while properties newly listed in April dipped by nearly 8 percent. Homes available for sale dipped to their lowest April level in a decade.

That gave sellers an edge. Properties changed hands after about 26 days, the median number of days on market, and sellers got on average more than 96 percent of their asking price.

Townhouses had the biggest gains in median price, rising nearly 11 percent, followed by single-family detached homes, up 7.7 percent and condos, up 4.6 percent.

Howard County continued to be the most expensive area, with a median sales price of $400,000, while the city ranked as most affordable, with a median home price of $140,000. Values were up the most in Baltimore County, increasing nearly 9 percent to a median sale price of $234,000.

Fewer new listings hit the market in April compared both to March and to April 2016.

Despite the sellers' market, buyers are remaining relatively cautious, which is helping to keep home price appreciation at a much lower level than during the boom of the early 2000s, Essig said.

Brian Henry put his three-bedroom split-level house in Lutherville on the market in January and had nearly 50 potential buyers come through for showings. Though he got only one offer, he had a contract on the house in less than two months.

"If the house is in good shape where the kitchen and bathrooms have been remodeled to today's standards, people will jump right on your house," Henry said.

Prices beginning to creep up at a faster rate than a year ago in April partly because it's become easier to find comparable homes needed for appraisals, said Shelagh Hafner, a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Towson. Still, inventory remains limited, she said.

"The buyers are out there...They're just waiting for the right house," Hafner said, noting that she has had multiple offers on several of her last listings. "Things are selling within a week if they're priced right.

