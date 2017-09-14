Locust Point townhome community Alta 47 to open Saturday

Alta 47, a $23 million townhome community in Locust Point, will open this weekend with a block party barbecue and public tours of its model units.

Ten of the 47 units in the $23 million development by Bozzuto and Scott Plank’s War Horse are complete, with another two almost done. As of Tuesday, eight homes had been sold and tenants will begin moving in this October, said Chris Block, vice president of operations for Bozzuto.

Spanning three blocks near the intersection of Towson and Beason Streets in Locust Point, Alta 47’s oversized windows and blocks of grey paneling breaking up walls of brick are a modern contrast to the neighborhood’s traditional rowhomes and industrial areas along the harbor.

“These are not the typical Federal-style townhomes,” Block said. “They have a very open and modern feel about them. These were designed specifically for people who want to be real city lovers.”

The townhomes range in size from 1,700 square feet to 1,950 square feet, with either three or four bedrooms. All have a one- or two-car garage and a fourth floor roof deck — some as large as 500 square feet, with a fireplace, wet bar and view of the harbor.

List prices start at $490,000, with custom finish packages pushing prices to $530,000 and beyond.

Some of the most luxurious finishes include a Samsung refrigerator with an interactive screen, and an oven that can cook at two different temperatures simultaneously.

Inside what would be the garage of one model home Bozzuto set up a design center, where prospective buyers can see and touch different cabinet styles, tile designs and carpet options, and work with a design specialist to make their selections.

Bozzuto will open up its four model homes for tours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The firm hopes to draw in visitors with a beer truck and barbecue pit cooking up chicken, burgers and hot dogs.

