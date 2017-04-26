Price for Cal Ripken's Baltimore County home drops to less than $10M

Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr. once played in a record 2,632 consecutive games. But after less than 200 days, the price to buy his home has dropped by nearly $3 million.

The IronMan's former home on Dover Road in Reisterstown is now listed for $9.75 million. The price was lowered on April 4, data shows.

Ripken initially put his 25-acre estate in Reisterstown on the market in September 2016 for $12.5 million, nearly five months after his divorce from his wife Kelly was finalized.

Ripken since moved to in Annapolis.

The 25,000-square-foot home, nestled into a ridge near the intersection of Dover Road and Tufton Avenue, dates to 1985. A 1991 renovation added a gym with a full-size basketball court, batting cage, training room and locker room.

The home features six bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms and five half baths. There's a home theater with a box office, stage, candy counter and seating for 11, and an expansive kitchen designed to feed 100 guests.

There are two four-car garages. An outdoor entertaining area includes a heated pool, 10-person spa, kitchen and picnic area.

Ripken also designed and built a full-size baseball field on the property, which also features a 1-acre pond with a fishing pier and a biking and running trail.

Monument Sotheby's International Realty is the broker listing the property for Ripken.

Ripken purchased the land in 1984 for $215,000. The property is now valued by the state for tax purposes at just over $2 million.

Zillow's estimates suggest a monthly mortgage on the property would be about $36,000.

Just two doors over from Ripken's former home is that of Ray Lewis — which just went on the market.