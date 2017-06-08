Baltimore home used as Underwood residence in House of Cards up for auction

For a half-million dollars, you can live like Frank Underwood.

A Baltimore home used as the Underwood residence in the Netflix series "House of Cards" is up for auction this summer.

The home — located at 1609 Park Avenue in Bolton Hill — will go to a public auction sale on July 27. The list price of $500,000 is the opening bid, according to the real estate listing.

The Victorian home dates to 1880, and features four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a half-bathroom on four floors. It also includes two parking spaces in a rear garage.

The exterior of the home was used in a handful of "House of Cards" episodes, serving as the home for Frank and Claire Underwood — the lead characters, played by Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright.

Have you made your way through "House of Cards" Season 5 yet? If so, did you recognize some of these local spots? From Season 1 on of the Netflix drama, the Baltimore area has had a big supporting role -- if you look closely. Here are some spots you may recognize. You can also check out this Baltimore Sun map of TV filming locations. This article was shared on Nextdoor. Visit The Sun’s Nextdoor profile page for top stories and news on Baltimore City. (Ellen Fishel) (Ellen Fishel)

The interior of the home was used as inspiration for the show's set, which was built elsewhere.