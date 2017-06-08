Baltimore home used as Underwood residence in House of Cards up for auction

For a half-million dollars, you can live like Frank Underwood.
A Baltimore home used as the Underwood residence in the Netflix series "House of Cards" is up for auction this summer.
The home — located at 1609 Park Avenue in Bolton Hill — will go to a public auction sale on July 27. The list price of $500,000 is the opening bid, according to the real estate listing.
The Victorian home dates to 1880, and features four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a half-bathroom on four floors. It also includes two parking spaces in a rear garage.
The exterior of the home was used in a handful of "House of Cards" episodes, serving as the home for Frank and Claire Underwood — the lead characters, played by Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright.
The interior of the home was used as inspiration for the show's set, which was built elsewhere.