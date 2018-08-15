A first look inside 414 Light Street, Baltimore's tallest — and priciest — apartment building

Baltimore's tallest, and priciest, apartment building — a shiny 44-story tower in the Inner Harbor — opened its first seven floors to residents this week.

Questar Properties began developing the concept for the building at 414 Light St. seven years ago when it bought the land, formerly the headquarters of McCormick spices, for $11.5 million.

The building has studios renting for $1,800 a month and penthouses advertised for more than $8,000 a month, and pushes the boundaries of what high-end apartment living in Baltimore looks like.

It’s also the latest in a series of upscale apartment buildings opened or under development in the city, testing how deep the demand is to live with every amenity imaginable in a building downtown or along the waterfront.