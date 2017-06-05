5 water view homes around Baltimore for under $300K

This week, we found five homes around Baltimore with a water view that also are unique and affordable.

Some of these homes might sound like a series of listings on a high-priced, luxury real estate agent's agenda. But in reality, these homes are all listed for under $300,000.

In this weekly series, we'll spare you the Dream Homes and celebrity pads and show you some listings you can use — something a little bit more affordable.

Here's an editor's pick of some notable homes in the Baltimore metro area that you can get at a more affordable price than those featured in our Desirable Spaces series:

Perryville waterfront condo

$219,900 for this Owings Landing Court home.

27B Owens Landing Ct., Perryville

Price: $219,900

The skinny: Take in the sunset over the Susquehanna from this two-bedroom waterfront condo in Perryville. It features a deck overlooking boat slips, the river and Garrett Island. As a bonus, all the furniture conveys.

Susquehanna River-front condo

$210,000 for this Seneca Way home.

200A Seneca Way, Havre de Grace

Price: $210,000

The skinny: This Havre de Grace condo is downstream and across the Susquehanna River from the waterfront condo in Perryville, and also features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It has two patios — one overlooking the river, and another overlooking the community pool and picnic area.

Available Harborview place

$295,000 for this Harborview Drive home.

100 Harborview Drive, Baltimore

Price: $295,000

The skinny: This home offers a view of the Baltimore harbor and convenience to the city's downtown attractions. It features two bedrooms and one full and one half bathroom in a little more than 1,200 square feet.

Anne Arundel waterfront home

$279,500 for this Cremen Road property.

1842 Cremen Rd., Pasadena

Price: $279,500

The skinny: This three-bedroom rancher is remodeled, but more intriguingly, offers both views and access to the waterfront in Anne Arundel County. The community has a boat ramp and playground. The home sits on a large lot.

Property on Maryland river

$279,000 for this Shore Walk Road property.

12 Shore Walk Rd., Riva

Price: $279,000

The skinny: There's a home site at this location, but no actual home. That's where the vision for a dream home makes this unique waterfront location appealing. The property fronts on the South River and is in near proximity to Annapolis, the listing says.

—

