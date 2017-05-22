5 homes (+ a bonus property) around Baltimore for under $300K

Two spacious townhomes in the suburbs, a massive Carroll County home, two unique city homes, and a bonus one-of-a-kind property that calls for your imagination.

These homes might sound like a series of listings on a high-priced, luxury real estate agent's agenda. But in reality, these homes are all listed for under $300,000.

In a new weekly series, we'll spare you the Dream Homes and celebrity pads and show you some listings you can use — something a little bit more affordable.

Here's an editor's pick of some notable homes in the Baltimore metro area that you can get at a more affordable price than those featured in our Desirable Spaces series:

Bright, shiny Baltimore home

420 Calvin Ave., Baltimore

Price: $244,500

The skinny: The front of this home welcomes you in with bright colors. And once inside, the staircase and kitchen — separated by a really neat glass wall — catch your eye. This four bedroom, two bath home was built in 1910, but its recent updates stand out.

Carroll Co. 'Grand Old Lady'

304 Church St., New Windsor

Price: $299,900

The skinny: A big front porch, lots of space and parking — what you might expect from a large, classic Carroll County home. Billed as "'The Grand Old Lady," this five-bedroom, 1906 Colonial includes 9-foot ceilings, wood floors, large windows and a third floor.

Red brick Canton row home

3209 Fleet St., Baltimore

Price: $299,000

The skinny: Curb appeal? Check. This red brick row home stands out both inside and out. Renovated, the two-bedroom, two-bath home features a new kitchen and master bath, plus space to entertain with a rear patio. Dating back to 1913, it includes wood floors, exposed brick and antique stained glass.

Spacious Bel Air town home

1331 Merry Hill Ct., Bel Air

Price: $269,900

The skinny: This three-bedroom townhome fits into its quiet, traffic-free corner of the Foxborough Farms neighborhood, but inside, it stands out. With four full and two half baths, it has lots of room. It's also updated throughout, with new paint, floors and lots of light.

Stone and brick town home in Catonsville

6 Nunnery Lane, Catonsville

Price: $200,000

The skinny: Spacious and full of character, this Catonsville row home is also convenient to the commuter and features parking and a garage. The home includes hardwood floors and a basement for entertaining — a projection screen system conveys with the property.

BONUS » Historic, riverside property in Ellicott City

1202 Oella Ave., Ellicott City

Price: $275,000

The skinny: Bring your creativity to this unique investment opportunity along the Patapsco River. Just across the water from Old Ellicott City, this property features an 1800-era stone home that can either be remodeled as a tiny house or incorporated into a custom addition.

—

Have a home you think we should feature? Let us know.

