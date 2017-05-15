5 homes around Baltimore for under $300K

An historic home with 18-inch stone walls, a bungalow one block from the bay, a six-bedroom home in Baltimore, a swanky Canton condo and a completely remodeled cottage in North Baltimore.

These homes might sound like a series of listings on a high-priced, luxury real estate agent's agenda. But in reality, these homes are all listed for under $300,000.

In a new weekly series, we'll spare you the Dream Homes and celebrity pads and show you some listings you can use — something a little bit more affordable.

Here's an editor's pick of some notable homes in the Baltimore metro area that you can get at a more affordable price than those featured in our Desirable Spaces series:

Stone home in Historic Oella

Courtesy of MRIS, Handout photo $299,900 for this Frederick Road home. $299,900 for this Frederick Road home. (Courtesy of MRIS, Handout photo) (Courtesy of MRIS, Handout photo)

122 Old Frederick Road, Ellicott City

Price: $299,900

The skinny: A three-bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home in Ellicott City may not jump out on the surface. But this home dates back to 1872, featuring granite exterior walls, hardwood floors and recent upgrades. The listing suggests it has some good home office potential.

Canton waterfront condo

Courtesy of MRIS, Handout photo $269,990 for this Boston Street home. $269,990 for this Boston Street home. (Courtesy of MRIS, Handout photo) (Courtesy of MRIS, Handout photo)

2639 Boston Street, Baltimore

Price: $269,990

The skinny: This one may not last — a two-bedroom condo on the waterfront in Baltimore for under $270,000. This remodeled condo includes security and reserved parking, and the interior of the home features hardwood floors and exposed beams in the ceiling.

Bayside Beach bungalow

Courtesy of MRIS, Handout photo $265,000 for this Chesapeake Road home. $265,000 for this Chesapeake Road home. (Courtesy of MRIS, Handout photo) (Courtesy of MRIS, Handout photo)

7835 Chesapeake Road, Pasadena

Price: $265,000

The skinny: From the outside, this home doesn't look especially appealing. But its location and the interior will catch your eye. The 1940-era, renovated home is only about a block from the Chesapeake Bay in the Bayside Beach community, and features two beds and two baths on a half-acre lot.

6 bedroom Baltimore rental property

Courtesy of MRIS, Handout photo $209,750 for this Vickers Road home. $209,750 for this Vickers Road home. (Courtesy of MRIS, Handout photo) (Courtesy of MRIS, Handout photo)

3209 Vickers Road, Baltimore

Price: $209,750

The skinny: This home is currently divided into three rental units — all of them rented out. With six bedrooms, this home could also eventually make an incredible residence for a large family — or one that an owner could live-in while renting out the other units. The 1910 home has been updated and has lots of space.

Updated Woodberry cottage

Courtesy of MRIS, Handout photo $225,900 for this Greenspring Avenue home. $225,900 for this Greenspring Avenue home. (Courtesy of MRIS, Handout photo) (Courtesy of MRIS, Handout photo)

3505 Greenspring Avenue, Baltimore

Price: $225,900

The skinny: This Woodberry home has some major updates, and is close to everything — restaurants, Interstate 83, Light Rail, and the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore. There's also parking. The 1927 home has three bedrooms and two full baths on three stories.

Have a home you think we should feature? Let us know.

