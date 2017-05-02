Sinai Hospital names Ringo as president, COO

Dr. Jonathan Ringo was named president and chief operating officer of Sinai Hospital of Baltimore, LifeBridge Health announced Tuesday.

Ringo has held the position on an interim basis for four months, since Amy Perry stepped down to become CEO of the hospital division and senior vice president of integrated care delivery at Atlantic Health in New Jersey.

Ringo has worked for LifeBridge Health since 2014 when he became the system's first chief medical information officer. He later became the system's vice president of clinical transformation to oversee system-wide case management, population health, medical informatics and ambulatory quality.

He plans to continue practicing as an OB/GYN in Sinai's labor and delivery unit at Sinai Community Care.

"As a doctor, I have the privilege to see first-hand the wonderful care our physicians, nurses and other employees provide to our patients and their families," Ringo said. "Sinai Hospital truly offers the best of both worlds in medicine — the cutting-edge therapies and research that you find at an academic medical center, combined with the warm and supportive environment of a community hospital."

Ringo previously served as the director of population health information at Northwell Health System, formerly North Shore-LIJ Health System, in New York, and as senior scientist and global strategy manager for GlaxoSmithKline. He earned his medical degree from the InterNational University of Health Sciences and served as the administrative chief resident of Sinai Hospital during his training.

He said many of his family members were born at Sinai, including his wife, mother-in-law and five of his six children.

