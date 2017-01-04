T. Rowe Price Group CFO to retire

T. Rowe Price Group's chief financial officer, Kenneth V. Moreland, will retire this year after more than a decade with the Baltimore money manager.
Moreland, 60, of Howard County, has not yet set a date for his retirement. He will help with the transition to a new chief financial officer before stepping down.
As chief financial officer, a position he has held since 2004, Moreland oversaw the firm's financial operations, investor relations and risk management.
He previously worked as a client service partner for Coopers & Lybrand, which in 1998 merged with Price Waterhouse to create the professional services firm PricewaterhouseCoopers.
T. Rowe's President and CEO, William J. Stromberg praised Moreland as a "trusted steward" of T. Rowe's financial operations.
"He has ably developed and led a broadly respected, high-performing, and high-integrity Finance team and we are all grateful for his strong and effective leadership, and his devotion to the firm, our associates, and our clients," Stromberg said in a statement.
In retirement, Moreland plans to maintain his involvement in board and community activities. He currently serves on the boards of the Baltimore Development Corporation, University of Maryland Medical System, and Messiah College.